Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar to have court marriage in February? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIBANI DANDEKAR Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar to have court marriage in February?

Highlights Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are set to take the plunge into married life in February

Farhan Akhtar was earlier married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani

Bollywood director Farhan Akhtar and actor-host Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the sacred knot. They have been dating each other for almost 4 years and never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media. Well, according to reports, the actors are all set to get married in February this year. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will be registering their wedding in Mumbai on February 21.

According to Pinkvilla, "Wedding was on cards for the two of them, as they have been in love for the longest time now. They have been discussing wedding plans for a while now and have finally decided to take things to the next level. On February 21, their relationship will take a new turn, as they will take the formal vows to be partners for life."

Reportedly, the preparations for their wedding has already begun with bookings made at Mumbai's five-star hotel for the couple's D-day. Farhan and Shibani will reportedly be keeping the gathering very intimate as the threat of COVID has not subsided and only close friends and family members will be invited to partake in the festivities.

Farhan and Shibani are often seen painting the town red with their public appearance and mushy social media posts. On Farhan Akhtar's birthday last week, Shibani Dandekar posted an adorable birthday message on Instagram. She dropped glamourous pictures of them together, dressed in black. Alongside the post, Farhan's lady-love shared, she wrote, "My Foo, to what will be your best year yet. Love you FOREVER. Happy birthday. @faroutakhtar. #happybirthday #love #goodvibesonly."

Shibani and Farhan have been in a relationship for a long time. After secretly dating for sometime, they made their romance official on social media in late 2018. Before Shibani, Farhan was married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani and shares two daughters with her.

On the professional front, Farhan is currently preparing for his directorial, 'Jee Le Zara', which will be starring Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt. The anticipated movie will be released in 2023.