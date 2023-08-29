Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain to take part in Salman Khan hosted show?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITA LOKHANDE VICKY JAIN Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain

Bigg Boss 17: After a successful term of Bigg Boss OTT, season 17 of the Salman Khan hosted show will be back soon. Ahead of its announcement there are rumours that there will be surprise twists which will surely make viewers hooked to the screens. From contestants participating in the theme to couples expected, there are several possibilities being discussed on social media. Amid this, the latest discussion says, Ankita Lokhande along with Vicky (Vikas) Jain will be entering the controversial house.

Ankita Lokhande became a household name after her appearance in the popular serial Pavitra Rishta. It was on the sets of this show where she first met Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress has worked in several other shows, including Ek Thi Nayka, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, and was the winner of the reality show, Smart Jodi, with her husband Vicky Jain. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role. Ankita was also seen in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 opposite Riteish Deshmukh.

About Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain

Ankita and Vicky are among the most adored celebrity couples in the telly town. The pair never shy away from expressing their love for one another in the public eye. The duo dated for several years before tying the knot in December 2021. The couple had a dreamy wedding in Mumbai followed by a lavish reception that was graced by the who's who of the entertainment industry. Celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Mrunal Thakur, Mahhi Vij, Arti Singh, Sana Makbul, Amruta Khanvilkar, Raj Singh Arora and Srishty Rode attended the bash.

After this, Ankita made her OTT debut with Pavitra Rishta 2. She reprised her role as Archana, and Shaheer Sheikh starred as Manav Deshmukh.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan's reality show to start from September 30? Here's what we know

About Bigg Boss 17

The 17th instalment of Bigg Boss is all set to premiere on September 30 and will have couples vs singles theme. There also have been speculations about some of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants joining Bigg Boss 17. However, the confirmed list of contestants participating in the show is still not official. Makers are said to bring four couples and five single contestants.

Shailesh Lodha, popularly known as Taarak Mehta, is reportedly confirmed as a contestant in the upcoming season. The report of his confirmed participation was shared by an Instagram page named bigboss_17_updates. However, neither the makers of the reality show nor the actor have confirmed this so far.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta confirmed in Salman Khan-hosted show? Know here

Latest Entertainment News