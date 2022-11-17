Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to name their daughter after late Rishi Kapoor? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor along with Rishi Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their little princess on November 6, 2022. Ever since the Bollywood stars shared the happy news with fans, they have been eagerly waiting to know more about the newborn. The actress, who announced the arrival of her and Ranbir's baby girl in an Instagram post, was recently discharged from HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai, along with her daughter. Now, it is said that the two have reportedly shortlisted a name for their daughter and it is said to be a tribute to the late veteran actor and Ranbir's father Rishi Kapoor.

Days after the birth of the little one, reports claim that Alia and Ranbir has picked a name for their daughter and it has a special connection with her grandfather. Neetu Kapoor was left in tears when she got to know about star-couple's decision to name their baby after her late husband.

While Ranbir and Alia are yet to share photos of their baby and reveal her name, the actress on Wednesday (November 16) treated her fans to a photo, post the big news. Alia, dropped a blurred picture of herself holding a 'Mama' mug and captioned the post "it me." Fans reacted to the post with love. "Best wishes ahead to alia & rabir #newbornbabygirl #aliabhattbabygirl," a user wrote. Another one commented, "Be blessed with the best health wealth prosperity and all the abundance in this Universe." Several others requested Alia and Ranbir to show their baby's face.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl around 12:05 pm on November 6. Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

For the unversed, the 'Brahmastra' couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years. The duo got married at Ranbir's Vastu residence, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. Their love story began on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which happens to be their first film together. ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt discharged from hospital, brings home daughter with Ranbir Kapoor. See FIRST photos

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir were recently seen in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva' which gathered massive responses from the audience. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. Now, Alia will be next seen in director Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

