BTS members RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook initiate military enlistment process | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS members RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook

ARMYs buckle up! BTS remaining members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have all begun the process of enlisting in the military. Their agency BIGHIT Music confirmed that four members of BTS will be joining soon.

They said, 'Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have initiated the military enlistment process. The artists are preparing to fulfil their military service duties. We will inform you of further updates in due course.

They further added We ask you for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook until they complete their military service and safely return. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists. Thank you". As soon as this piece of information was dropped, fans expressed their disappointment. One user said, "The sooner they go the sooner they come back". Another user said, "I feel so miserable..you can't take my family away...what am I going to do without them". "They must have been waiting for Kookie to finish up. So sad yet proud. 7 men who will continue to walk with their heads lifted high".

For the unversed, all Korean men between the age of 18 and 28 are supposed to serve mandatorily in the military service for 20 months. Jin and J-Hope, who started their military enlistment last year, will conclude the same in 2025. Suga began his military enlistment earlier this year. While all BTS members have been releasing solo projects ahead of their enlistment, the boy-band is expected to regroup in 2025.

Meanwhile, BTS' golden maknae, Jungkook’s debut digital single in BTS’ solo era Seven has received silver certification in the UK. Seven features American singer and rapper Latto. In the UK, a piece of music receives a Silver certification once 200,000 units are sold or streamed. A blend of physical sales, streaming, and digital downloads might be considered to calculate this.

Also Read: Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Check total earnings of Salman Khan's spy thriller here

Also Read: Video: Sunny Deol gets emotional at IFFI 2023; Here's why

Latest Entertainment News