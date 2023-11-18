BTS Jungkook's debut single Seven feat Latto earns silver certification in the UK

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS Jungkook

Global sensation BTS is renowned not only for its captivating songs and flawless dance moves but also for holding a special place in the hearts of ARMYs. The Golden maknae has now achieved significant milestone. Jungkook has received silver certification in the UK for his debut single Seven feat Latto.

Jungkook’s debut digital single in BTS’ solo era Seven has received silver certification in the UK. Seven features American singer and rapper Latto. In the UK, a piece of music receives a Silver certification once 200,000 units are sold or streamed. A blend of physical sales, streaming, and digital downloads might be considered to calculate this. For example, one sold unit is considered to be equivalent to 1,500 streams. Similarly, the Platinum and Gold certifications are issued after crossing 600,000 units and 400,000 units respectively.

As soon as this piece of information was dropped on social media, fans flooded the social media and congratulated the golden maknae of the group. One user said, "Congratulations, JK. The King's era has begun to sweep the West. We are very proud of you". Another user said, "Every day he always make history so proud of you Jungkook....Congratulations". "CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK....MOST SUCCESSFUL SOLOIST", wrote the third user.

He has also gained success of several of his songs, including 3D featuring Jack Harlow, Too Much featuring The Kid Laroi and Central Cee, and "Standing Next to You," among others, which have climbed the musical charts in all the regions. Jungkook had recently made his solo appearance on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show and discussed his album Golden.

Also Read: David Beckham expresses gratitude to SRK, Sonam Kapoor, 'Special way to end my first visit to India'

Also Read: Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif's film enters 200 crore club

Latest Entertainment News