BTS Jungkook's SEVEN rules Billboard chart for 6 weeks; first K-Pop song to achieve this feat

BTS' Jungkook continues to make history on Billboard’s global charts. A month and a half ago, Jungkook became the first Korean soloist to simultaneously debut a song at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, Global 200, and Global Excl. U.S. chart when his solo single Seven (featuring Latto) entered all three charts at No. 1. Ever since then, “Seven” hasn’t let go of its No. 1 spot on either the Global 200 or the Global Excl. U.S. chart for a single week. The hit song has now spent six consecutive weeks at the top of both charts, making Jungkook the first Korean soloist ever to top either chart for six weeks.

“Seven” is also the first song by any Korean artist—including groups—to spend six weeks at No. 1 on the Global 200. Additionally, Jungkook has now become the first Korean soloist since PSY to spend six weeks in the top 35 of Billboard’s Hot 100, where “Seven” stayed strong at No. 32 this week.

“Seven” also rose to a new peak of No. 17 in its sixth week on Billboard’S Pop Airplay chart, which measures weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States.

The Euphoria singer started the Stationhead live session recently, to interact with fans informing them how busy he was working on his future projects. He said he would be busy until mid-November, even during the love he revealed he had a schedule 10 minutes later. Going on live broadcast sessions on a regular basis is one of Jungkook's most enjoyed activities by fans, however, he said that he would not be available for a while.

