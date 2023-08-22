BTS Jungkook's Seven faces plagiarism accusations, BIGHIT Music issues statement

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS Jungkook's Seven faces plagiarism accusations

BTS Jungkook has been accused of taking a portion of Fin.K.L's song Time of Mask which was released in 2000. This accusation comes from the composer Yang Joon Young of that song after they noticed that the main melody of Jungkook's song is similar to theirs. The song Seven feat Latto has been composed and writtenby Andrew Watt, Jon Bellion, Henry Walter, Theron Makiel Thomas and Latto. Yang Joon Young has sent many pieces of evidence to one of the inhouse producers of HYBE. Morever, he has also asked for an investigation and evaluation into the matter by the main people of the company itself.

But, BIGHIT Music has responded to the allegations in a statement to outlet Star News. They said that, "We would like to reveal that allegations claiming Jungkook's Seven was plagiarized are false. Seven was made through a collaboration of five international producers and has no relation to the song that is a part of a domestic album from 24 years ago." The agency then finished its statement by stating that "The allegations are one-sided and the song does not meet any criteria that are used for judging plagiarism".

Since it's release, Jungkook's Seven has been making history by setting new records and topping numerous charts including those on Billboard, Spotify, the official charts and more.

