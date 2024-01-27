'Y'all wanna bring up...', Nicki Minaj fires back at Megan Thee Stallion after release of diss track

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion's feud has been going on for a while. This comes after Megan Thee Stallion released a diss track named Hiss, which is a pack of verbal fire. After getting dissed, it seems like Nicki Minaj has not taken it for granted and has called her out on social media.

Nicki Minaj took to social media and wrote in the caption, "Y’all wanna bring up family members???!! And lying on your dead other?!?!! Lied to Gayle... All b/c I wouldn’t let your funky butt pour liquor down my throat?

She further added, "He told all your tea but u taking shots at my family? Bwahahhhahahaaaaaaa get up on your good foot!!!!!! #PinkFriday2 PLATINUM go apologize to your mother nasty serpant! REPENT!!!! "

Meghan Thee Stallion's diss track at Nicki Minaj

The latest track Hiss aims at Nicki Minaj which refers to "Megan's Law," a law that makes it so law enforcement has to make sex offenders public in their neighbourhoods.

For the unversed, Nicki Minaj is a rapper and singer in the United States and is called the Queen of Rap due to her versatility. She has sung popular songs including Super Bass, Barbie World, Tusa, and Last Time I Saw You. Megan Thee Stallion is also an American rapper and gained recognition after a cypher of her freestyling over Drake's 4 PM in Calabasas went viral on social media.

