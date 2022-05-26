Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick: Where to Watch, Trailer, Tickets, Review, Box Office, HD download

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TOMCRUISE Top Gun Maverick

Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly starrer Top Gun: Maverick will release in theatres worldwide on May 27. The film was originally due for release in July 2019 but was repeatedly pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will bring back Cruise in a daredevil avatar along with Jennifer. It is expected that the film will easily mark Cruise's biggest opening weekend ever. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick had its European premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Top Gun", the No. 1 film of 1986, was a rocket-boosted, testosterone-fueled sensation that established the then 24-year-old Tom Cruise as a major star. Almost four decades later, and after sitting on the shelf for two years due to the pandemic, "Top Gun: Maverick" is flying full throttle into a new world. ​In the film, there's a new mission to win and dogfights to wage. But this time, the task of “Top Gun” feels even weightier. It's here to, in a CGI, Marvel world, prove that a propulsive brand of moviemaking fueled by star power, practical effects and filmmaking prowess can, still, summon the need for speed.

If you are excited to watch Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick, here are all the details viz where to watch, trailer, movie review, box office, HD download, how to book tickets, etc.

Top Gun Maverick: Release Date

The film will be released on May 27.

Who is the director of Top Gun Maverick?

Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly starrer is directed by Joseph Kosinski

Who is the writer of Top Gun Maverick?

The film is written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie

What is the star cast of Top Gun Maverick?

Tom Cruise as Captain Pete

Miles Teller as Lieutenant Bradley

Jennifer Connelly as Penny Benjamin

Jon Hamm

Glen Powell as Hangman

Lewis Pullman

Ed Harris

Val Kilmer

Monica Barbaro

Charles Parnell

Where to book Tom Cruise's movie tickets?

All the moviegoers can book Top Gun Maverick's movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema halls near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet.

