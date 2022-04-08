The Kardashians premiere launch: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson turn heads as they walk hand in hand

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CLICKYSOUND Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attended the premiere of the new Hulu series The Kardashians

On Thursday night supermodel Kim Kardashian made heads turn as she was seen holding the hands of her boyfriend Pete Davidson at the premiere launch of the Hulu series The Kardashians in LA. The pair was spotted reaching the venue together and they looked chic, to say the least. For the event, Kardashian opted for a sleek silver dress that hugged her body with a matching silver necklace while Davidson kept it simple with a black blazer over a white t-shirt and black sunglasses.

Image Source : TWITTER/ @BESTGUG Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were seen holding hands



Alongside Kim, other reality show stars were also present at the event including Khloe Kardashian who wore a beige dress and held her daughter True in her arms. Kris Jenner too made it to the red carpets wearing a pink dress. Kourtney Kardashian too reached the venue with her son Mason. However, her two other sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were not part of the event.

Coming back to Kim and Pete, after separating from her former husband Kanye West, the lady has been dating Pete. It has been the last six months that the two are giving each other time as they take the romantic relationship forward.

The duo first time made headlines in October when Kim hosted an episode of SNL and shared a kiss onscreen with Pete as they played a Disney-themed sketch, Jasmine and Aladdin. Post that the mother of four and the comedian were spotted many times supporting each other.

Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar unveiled the key art and trailer for the highly-anticipated, all-new series “The Kardashians”. The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.

Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer.