Shazam! star Zachary Levi to give voice to animated movie Teddy's Christmas

Zachary Levi will lend his voice to the character Teddy in an upcoming animated Christmas film Teddy’s Christmas. The film about a teddy bear and a little girl will have its U.S. theatrical release in time for this year’s holiday season following its release in several European countries. “Teddy’s Christmas” will be released by Capelight Pictures and Blue Fox Entertainment in the U.S. The film is produced by Fantefilm, one of Norway’s best-known production companies.

The film tells the story of Mariann’s Christmas which is full of snowflakes, fragrant almonds, and twinkling lights, that create the perfect atmosphere at the market visit. But, when suddenly she discovers an unbelievable secret: on the top shelf of the lottery booth, the sweetest teddy bear has just moved his head and started sniffing.

Teddy, the cuddly animal, Mariann can’t think of any better wish for Christmas and tries to win him. However, Teddy has different plans, dreaming of a wealthy owner who can show him everything the world has to offer. But when Teddy is taken away to a woodshed, his new best friend, the hedgehog Bolla, helps him realize what really counts in life.

According to a report in Variety, Solveig Langeland, managing director of Sola Media, which is handling the worldwide rights, said, “We are more than thrilled to have Zachary Levi on board to bring our Teddy to life on the big screens in North America! His great talent and unique voice make him the perfect choice.”

Zachary Levi is best known for his portrayal of the superhero Shazam in “Shazam!” and “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” and for his voice actor role in Disney’s “Tangled.”

Zachary Levi recently was amid controversy when he confirmed that Dwayne Johnson blocked a post-credit scene that would have featured Levi as Shazam. However, Johnson apparently pushed for Henry Cavill’s Superman to instead appear in the post-credit scene. But Henry Cavill was later shown the door out of DCU. Levi alleged that Johnson’s attempt to put himself at the center of the DCU, which is getting a revamp under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran.

