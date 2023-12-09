Ryan O'Neal, best known as Max in series Bones, dies at 82

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ryan O'Neal

Hollywood actor Ryan O'Neal who is best known for 1970s Love Story and the Soap opera Peyton's Place died peacefully at the age of 82 with his team by his side. His son Patrick O’Neal posted a long emotional post on Instagram. He wrote in the caption, "So this is the toughest thing I’ve ever had to say but here we go. My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us. This is very difficult for my wife Summer and I, but I will share some feelings to give you an idea of how great a man he is.

My father Ryan O’Neal has always been my hero. I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life. When I was born in 1967 my dad was already a TV star on Peyton Place. That’s where he met my mom Leigh Taylor-Young, and about 9 months later (give or take a date night or two) I was born. My dad became an international movie star with Love Story at the beginning of the 1970’s, a decade he absolutely crushed by starring in movies like What’s Up, Doc?, Paper Moon, Barry Lyndon, A Bridge Too Far, The Main Event, and The Driver.

He added, He is a Hollywood legend. Full stop. The growth spurt of the first name Ryan can be traced back to my dad. That’s a fact. He was Rodney Harrington on Peyton Place 3 days a week (he starred in 500 shows over 5 years) and then of course the name Ryan peaked after Love Story (the film that saved Paramount Studios and earned my dad a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame)." Fans took to the comment section to express their anguish at this devastating news. One user wrote, "So very sorry for your loss, Patrick. Sending love to your family." Another user wrote, "Sending much love and prayers to you and your family during this difficult time. "

Charles Patrick Ryan O'Neal was born on April 20, 1941, is an American actor and former boxer. He trained as an amateur boxer before beginning his career in acting in 1960. In 1964, he landed the role of Rodney Harrington on the ABC nighttime soap opera Peyton Place. From 2005 to 2017, he had a recurring role in the Fox television series Bones as Max,[4] the father of the show's protagonist.

Also Read: Sam Bahadur Box Office Report: Vicky Kaushal managed to earn THIS much on Day 8

Also Read: Animal Box Office Report: Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna's film set to cross Rs 400 cr on Day 9

Latest Hollywood News