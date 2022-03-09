Wednesday, March 09, 2022
     
Oscars 2022: Anthony Hopkins, Uma Thurman and more to present at Academy Awards

Oscars 2022 will air live on March 27 and will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. This year's ceremony will be hosted by the comic trio of Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall, with additional presenters to be announced in the coming weeks.

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: March 09, 2022 14:55 IST
Oscars artwork
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEACADEMY

Oscars 2022 artwork by Vasya Kolotusha of Ukraine

Highlights

  • 10 movies are in the running for this year's Best Picture Oscar award this year
  • Oscars presentation ceremony will be held on March 27
  • So far, 13 names have been revealed to present Oscars with more celebs to join in

Show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan on Wednesday announced additional presenters for the 94th Oscars. The lineup includes Ruth E. Carter, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek and Uma Thurman.

Previously announced Oscars presenters include Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and Yuh-Jung Youn. More talent is expected to join the show in the coming weeks.

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC. 

