Image Source : TWITTER/THEACADEMY Oscars 2021 Winners List: Daniel Kaluuya, Chloe Zhao to 'Soul,' here's the complete list of winners

The 93rd Academy Awards are being held at both the Dolby Theatre and Union Station. The ceremony is taking place two months later than originally planned, due to the impact left by the COVID-19 pandemic on the entertainment industry. The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced on March 15 this year. This is only the fourth time in history that the Academy Awards were postponed. In India, the award began from 5:30 am on Monday and went till 8:30 am. There were a lot of awards that were announced including--Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Film amongst others. If you are one of those whose excited about the winners, here's the complete list.

Actor-filmmaker Emerald Fennell, "Another Round" and Daniel Kaluuya were the early winners at the 93rd Academy Awards. Fennell won best original screenplay Oscar for her #MeToo drama "Promising Young Woman", while best-adapted screenplay Academy Award went to Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller for their Anthony Hopkins-Olivia Colman-starrer "The Father".

Daniel Kaluuya won best supporting actor Oscar for his role as Black Panther activist Fred Hampton in "Judas and the Black Messiah". Kaluuya played Chicago Black Panther activist Fred Hampton, who was killed in an FBI raid in 1969. "I'd like to thank my mom. You gave me everything. You gave me your factory settings. So I could stand at my fullest height," the actor said while accepting his award.

"Another Round" from Denmak won the Oscar for best international feature film.

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" won makeup and hairstyling, and costume design Oscars.

Filmmaker Chloe Zhao has scripted history at the 93rd Academy Awards by becoming the first woman of colour and only the second woman in the Oscars' history to win best director trophy. Kathryn Bigelow was the first woman to win best director in 2009 for her film "The Hurt Locker".

"My entire ‘Nomadland’ company, what a crazy, what a once-in-a-lifetime journey we all had together. Thank you so much, I am so grateful to you,” Zhao said in her acceptance speech on Sunday night. The 39-year-old director, who moved to the US when she was a teenager, said she has been thinking a lot lately of how to keep going when things go hard.

“…I think it goes back to something I learned when I was a kid. When I was growing up in China, my dad and I used to play this game. We would memorize classic Chinese poems and texts and we would recite it together and try to finish each other's sentences. And there's one I remember so dearly it's called 'The Three Character Classics’,” she recalled.

Speaking in her native language, Zhao, translated the sentence, which means, ‘People at birth are inherently good’. “…and those six letters had such a great impact on me when I was a kid. I still truly believe them today. Even though sometimes it may seem like the opposite is true, I have always found goodness in the people I met everywhere I went in the world,” she said.

“This is for anyone who has the faith and the courage to hold on to the goodness in themselves and to hold on to the goodness in each other no matter how difficult it is to do that. And this is for you, you inspire me to keep going," Zhao said.

The 2021 Oscar for the 'Best Animated Feature Film' was taken home by Pixar's 'Soul', becoming the only film ever to win that award without playing in the US movie theatres.

'Fight for You' from the 'Judas and the Black Messiah' bagged on Oscar for 'Best Original Song'. As a result of this win, artist H.E.R. now added an Oscar to her trophy case which consists of two Grammys that she won in 2019 for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Album.

Veteran South Korean star Yuh-jung Youn became the first South Korean actor to win the Oscar for the best supporting actress Oscar for "Minari". Youn, 73, is the only second Asian woman to win best supporting actress Oscar after Miyoshi Umeki for "Sayonara" (1957). In true Oscars tradition, Youn was presented her best supporting trophy by last year's best supporting actor winner Brad Pitt on Sunday night.

She emerged a favourite to win in the category only recently by bagging a number of precursor awards ahead of Oscars. She was nominated alongside Amanda Seyfried for "Mank", Maria Bakalova for "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm", Glenn Close for "Hillbilly Elegy", Olivia Colman for "The Father".

-With PTI, ANI inputs