Meg 2: The Trench trailer out: Jason Statham prepares to fight pre-historic sharks

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Meg 2: The Trench' final trailer has been unveiled.

Prepare for the heart-pounding action as Jason Statham takes center stage in Meg 2: The Trench.

The makers have released the trailer of the most-awaited sequel. It showcases action even in the great depths of the ocean. It also highlights what happens when Jason and his team struggle to survive an onslaught from an army of sharks with no mercy. Statham’s character encounters three deep sea-dwelling sharks and a colossal creature with tentacles,

The trailer begins with a glimpse of the prehistoric food chain, highlighting the brutal nature of sharks. As the story unfolds, viewers witness a trio of sharks launching a vicious attack on an unsuspecting beach full of tourists. Statham’s character must summon all his courage and skills to confront the fearsome trio, desperately to stay out of their deadly jaws.

In addition, the trailer also shows a new creature with multiple tentacles, adding a new level of terror. The action-packed trailer teases thrilling underwater sequences and adrenaline-pumping confrontations that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

Meg 2: The Trench will feature not one but multiple sharks, along with other terrifying creatures. The film will tell the story of Jonas Taylor leading a research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. But our heroes’ voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operating theatres forced them into a high-stakes survival.

Directed by Ben Wheatley and featuring an ensemble cast, including Wu Jing, Sienna Gullory, Cliff Curtis, Skyler Samuels, and Page Kennedy among others. The film is based on Steve Alten’s novel The Trench, the film promises a gripping adventure filled with intense encounters and high-stake battles.

Meg 2: The Trench is all set to release in theatres on August 4.

Latest Hollywood News