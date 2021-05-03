Marvel announces release date of Black Panther 2 & other phase 4 titles, shares first look of Eternals | WATCH

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MARVEL Marvel announces release date of Black Panther 2 & other phase 4 titles, shares first look of Eternals

There's exciting news for the Marvel fans as the studio dropped a new video releasing the dates and titles of its Phase Four movies. The three-minute video gives a sneak peek into the world of Marvel. It features several moments from the MCU movies, including the iconic scenes from the Avengers franchise, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange and many more. We also get to see the first look at MCU’s highly anticipated movie Eternal. The film features Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, and Kumail Nanjiani.

Along with the video, the Marvel page wrote “The world may change and evolve. But the one thing that will never change, we’re all part of one big family.”

Here are all the titles and release dates of the movies:

Black Widow: July 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: September 2021

Eternals: October 2021

Spider-Man No Way Home: December 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: March 2022

Thor Love and Thunder: May 2022

Black Panther Wakanda Forever: July 2022

The Marvels: November 2022

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania: February 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: May 2023