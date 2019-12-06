Playing the Hulk was 'humiliating', jokes Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo said plying hulk was humiliating as had to wear a "man-cancelling suit" in order to play the part.

Actor Mark Ruffalo says it was embarrassing for him to portray superhero Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), as he had wear a "man-cancelling suit" in order to play the part. Ruffalo has essayed the fan-favorite character and its alter ego Bruce Banner in seven MCU movies, including the cameos in "Iron Man 3" and "Captain Marvel".

Talking to GQ, the 52-year-old actor recalled the process for playing the Green rage monster.

"I've done so much motion capture. I have to wear what I call the man-cancelling suit, which is this really tight leotard that makes you look big where you want to look small and small where you want to look big," Ruffalo said.

"It was so humiliating, and all the actors, whenever I walked on set, would just start laughing at me because they were in their cool superhero costumes and I’m wearing these ridiculous pajamas that made me look like a Chinese checkerboard," he added.

Ruffalo said compared to others, Robert Downey Jr, who played Iron Man in the MCU, was very supportive during the whole time."In the last movie, he came up to me and he said: 'I have a lot of compassion for you'. And I was like, 'Why?' He's like, 'Because I see how hard it is for you to stand around in that costume all day'," the actor revealed.