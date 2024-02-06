Madame Web to Dune-Part Two: Most anticipated Hollywood releases of 2024 you shouldn't miss

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Madame Web, Dune-Part Two

With the new year, new surprises for fans this year as Hollywood has a very interesting line of releases. From biopics to game adaptations, and superhero sequels, the collection is long for 2024. Let's take a look at the most-anticipated movies scheduled to release this year.

1. Madame Web

Madame Web tells the story of Cassandra Webb, who is a New York City paramedic who starts to show signs of clairvoyance. Directed by S.J Clarkson, the film stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, Taher Rahim and Celeste O'Connor. Madam Web is scheduled to be released on February 16.

2. Bob Marley: One Love

Bob Marley: One Love is the biopic about Jamaican singer-songwriter Bob Marley who overcomes all struggles to become the most renowned musician. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the film stars Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, Michael Gandolfini, James Norton and Anthony Welsh. Bob Marley: One Love is scheduled to release on February 23.

3. This Is Me...Now: A Love

This Is Me...Now: A Love is about Jennifer Lopez's journey towards self-healing and being happy. Directed by Dave Meyers, This Is Me...Now: A Love is scheduled to premiere on February 16 on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

4. Joker: Folie à Deux

Joker: Folie à Deux is one of the most anticipated films of this year. It is the sequel to the psychological thriller Joker. Directed by Todd Philips, Joker: Folie à Deux stars, Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson and Harry Lawley among others. Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to be released on October 4.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMLady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix

5. Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two tells the story of Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators. The sequel is scheduled to be released on March 15.

6. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes tells the story of Caesar, a young ape who goes on a journey that will lead him to question what he's been taught about the past. Directed by Wes Ball, the film will released on May 10.

