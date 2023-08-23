Leo teaser out: Adam Sandler and Bill Burr lend their voice for animated musical comedy film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Leo teaser out: Adam Sandler and Bill Burr

The makers have released the teaser art for the Adam Sandler and Bill Burr animated comedy film Leo. Adam Sandler lends his voice to this coming-of-age animated musical comedy about the last year of elementary school as seen through the eyes of a class pet. Jaded 74-year-old lizard Leo has been stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades with his terrarium-mate turtle.

When he learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside but instead gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students including an impossibly mean substitute teacher. It ends up being the strangest but most rewarding bucket list ever.

Directed by Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel, and David Wachtenheim, the film stars Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Rob Schneider, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Heidi Gardner, Nick Swardson, Nicholas Turturro, Robert Smigel, Jo Koy and Stephanie Hsu.

The animated comedy is written by Robert Smigel, Adam Sandler, and Paul Sado and the producer is simply credited to Happy Madison. Leo will premiere on OTT platform Netflix on November 21 this year.

The directors have joined forces prior on Saturday Night Live, but they talk about how this project differs from their past works. “We’ve collaborated on many crazy projects, going back to the SNL TV Funhouse cartoons, but Leo is a little different. It’s silly and funny, but, aside from the central character being a very old class pet, our story is also about honest emotions and situations that every kid (and parent) experiences in elementary school. People of all ages will relate to it. And so will talking lizards!”

