Kraven the Hunter trailer: Spider-Man villain’s origin story | Watch

Image Source : TWITTER Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven the Hunter

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is hunting big game as Kraven the Hunter.

In the trailer, Kraven got his superpowers of strength and agility along with communicating with and controlling animals, after a lion bite. It is also shown that when he is a kid, he is thrown into a conflict with the lion by his own father, who wants to toughen him up. Weakness is not tolerated, as the future Kraven is told repeatedly. Suffice it to say that eventually is not a problem.

The upcoming film teases the origin story of a villain for a Marvel Character. In comic book storylines, Kraven is a killer predator that sets his sights on Spider-man. He is also often portrayed as a member of the supervillain team the Sinister Six. The Kraven has also encountered Venom, Black Panther, and many others as well as being one of Spider-Man’s best-known and most formidable enemies.

Apart from Aaron Taylor-Johnson who plays the titular role, Ariana DeBose plays Calypso, the love interest of Kraven and his fellow future villain of Spider-Man. Russell Crowe plays Kraven’s father. Interestingly, he’s also previously appeared in the MCU as Zeus, the God of Thunder in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder last year.

For the unversed, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is best known for playing the titular role in the 2010 action flick Kick-Ass. He recently appeared as Ives in Christopher Nolan’s 2020 sci-fi action thriller Tenet and as Tangerine in David Leitch’s action thriller Bullet Train, co-starring Brad Pitt, last year. Interestingly, Aaron previously appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Pietro Maximoff who has lightning-fast speed as his superpower, in Joss Whedon’s 2015 film Avengers: The Age of Ultron. He also played the brother of Wanda Maximoff and later gets killed in the film.

Sony Pictures’ first R-rated film will be directed by J.C Chandor from a screenplay by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and David Householter are the producers.

