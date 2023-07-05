Killers of the Flower Moon trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio & Robert De Niro’s crime saga

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Killers of the Flower Moon

Paramount and Apple have released the trailer of Martin Scorsese’s new directorial Killers of the Flower Moon is here. The film marks Scorsese’s first narrative feature since the 2019 film The Irishman.

The film will is set in the 20th century, in which oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story, Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic Western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal.

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on David Grann’s non-fiction novel of the same name, which investigates the dozens of harrowing murders of Osage people in Oklahoma throughout the 1920s. Scorsese’s film and Grann’s book follow the romance of Enerest Burkhart and Mollie Kyle and the immense wealth of one Native American nation.

Killer of the Flower Moon also stars Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbot Jr, Pat Healy, Scott Shepard, Jason Isbell, and Sturgill Simpson.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” was produced alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions, and Appian Way. Scorsese is the producer along with Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, and Daniel Lupi. Executive producers include Leonardo DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Sommer, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer, and Niels Juul.

Martin's maiden collaboration with Leonardo was yet another period drama, Gangs of New York (2002), co-starring Daniel Day-Lewis and Cameron Diaz. They next collaborated on The Aviator (2004), another period film, also starring Cate Blanchett. Their next together was The Departed (2006), a crime thriller also starring Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, and Mark Wahlberg. Next was Shutter Island (2010), with Mark Ruffalo and Ben Kingsley. And their last release was The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), the black comedy crime drama also starring Margot Robbie and Jonah Hill.

