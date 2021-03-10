Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KHLOE KARDASHIAN Khloe Kardashian's plan for second child delayed by pandemic

Television personality Khloe Kardashian says the Covid-19 forced her to postpone her plans of having more babies. She adds that she has always wanted to avoid a big age gap between kids but everything has been delayed thanks to the pandemic. Khloe says she and her partner Tristan Thompson actually made embryos and stored them, but it was tough to get fertility assistance during the pandemic.

"We realised that my eggs aren't strong enough to be frozen. They should be mixed immediately with sperm to make embryos. So I actually have made embryos. And then, with Covid, finding this whole fertility process, if you do need assistance in fertility, it's much more challenging during Covid," she says, in an interview with dailymail.co.uk.

"My plan was to have kids closer in age. But with COVID and everything, my plan's been a little delayed.'I definitely do want more kids. I have so many brothers and sisters. I think it's such a blessing -- especially during these times -- to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life," she adds.

Khloe is the mother of two and a half-year-old daughter, True.