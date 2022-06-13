Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/JURASSICOUTPOST Jurassic World Dominion Box Office Day 3: Chris Pratt starrer Dinosaur film shows limited growth on Sunday

Jurassic World Dominion Box Office collection Day 3: The Dinosaur film featuring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard released this weekend. The film, even before its release, has left the audience excited owing to the massive success of its previous films. The film which has gained huge numbers with its long run at the box office has this time received mixed responses from the audience. Speaking about the business of the film, it has been average since the very first day and was expected to show growth in the coming days. In Canada and the US market, Colin Trevorrow's directorial has surpassed its prequel, Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom. While in India, trade analyst Ramesh Bala states, "#JurassicWorldDominion has grossed $5.7 Million [₹ 44.55 Crs] for the opening weekend in #India."

It is expected that the film will rake in another 12-13 crores and take a limited jump from Saturday’s 11.50 crores. The overall collection now stands at 35.25-36.25 crores which also includes the paid previews.

Meanwhile, BoxOfficeIndia states, "The weekend collections of the film will be a little less than the last film of the franchise Fallen Kingdom as that had a four day weekend collecting around 42 crore nett while this is a three day weekend with paid previews. It should beat the weekend of Jurrasic World (2015) which was 34 crore nett also over a four day weekend."

A report in Deadline stated that Jurassic World Dominion opened to a terrific figure of $59.55 million in US and Canada which also includes $18 million from previews. On day 1, it surpassed Fallen Kingdom which had opened to $58.5 million. Speaking about the worldwide collections, the film has made $135 million so far with the total now standing at $194.55 million.

'Dominion' also brings back the stars of 'Jurassic Park', the 1993 adaptation of Michael Crichton's novel that first introduced the world to a park in which dinosaurs run amok. Back in action are Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.