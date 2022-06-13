Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RKFI Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's film works well in the second week as compared to first in India

Vikram Box Office Collection Day 10: Kamal Haasan starrer film, ever since its release has been impressing not just fans but also the critics. In just a span of one week, it has gained over Rs 100 crore. On the worldwide front, it has minted a collection of Rs 250 crore. Also featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles, the film has become the 6th highest-grossing film in the regional film industry and is also the highest Tamil grosser of 2022. Looking at its growth, it is expected that the film will shatter many box office records in the coming days. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action-thriller released on June 3 and has beaten the collections of Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj and Adivi Sesh's Major. Speaking about the figures of day 10, Vikram has done ₹ 5 to 6 Crore Nett at the Indian box office.

Tweeting the collections, trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote, "By 2nd Sunday, #Vikram Hindi has done ₹ 5 to 6 Crs Nett at the All-India Box office.. 2nd weekend > 1st weekend.." In his next tweet, he said, "#Vikram has crossed $2.5 Million in USA."

Have a look:

The news of the film entering the Rs 250 crore club was shared by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. He tweeted, "2022 Tamil Rs 150+ cr club - #Beast. Rs 200+ cr club - #Valimai. Rs 250+ cr club - #Vikram (sic)."

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi hosted a dinner for Kamal Haasan at his residence to celebrate the success of his latest film 'Vikram' past weekend and Bollywood star Salman Khan was also present there. Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi dropped a string of images from his meeting with Salman and Kamal Haasan. In the images, Chiranjeevi is seen presenting a bouquet of flowers to Kamal Haasan, Salman Khan and 'Vikram' director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

"Absolute joy, celebrating and honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan @Dir_Lokesh and team at my home last night. What an intense and thrilling film it is!! Kudos My friend!! More Power to you," he captioned the post.

Vikram happens to be a 'spiritual successor' of the 1986 film of the same name. Kamal Haasan, in the film, is seen playing the role of a retired cop.