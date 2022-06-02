Johnny Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez celebrates his win against Amber Heard; fans call them 'New Avengers'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CAMILLEM.VAZQUEZ Johnny Depp, Camille Vasquez

Highlights Johnny Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez became an internet icon during the trial

Camille Vasquez released an official statement after the final verdict

Johnny Depp has registered a win against ex-wife Amber Heard in a six week long trial

Johnny Depp on Wednesday won a defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard after a jury found that she had defamed Depp by saying that he had physically and mentally abused her over the course of their relationship. Depp's victory left his fans delighted who in turn praised his honesty and the efforts of the Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez and the legal team. There's no denying the fact that Depp's team played a crucial role in his victory. Several pictures and videos of his legal team celebrating the win have surfaced on the internet.

Speaking outside the court in Fairfax, Virginia, Camille Vasquez praised the jury for their decision. She said, "Today's verdict confirms what we have said from the beginning – that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence. We are grateful, so grateful to the jury for their careful deliberation."

Fans shared their gratitude towards his two main lawyers, Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew. The fans have been giving a major shootout for all the jury members involved in the case on social media platforms. A user wrote, "Thank you so much for the hours and hours of work you and the team put in to prove Johnnys innocence. You helped a man get his life back." Another fan commented, "If anyone has helped the advancement for women, it's because of this woman..Camille Vasquez." A fan also compared Depp and Vasquez to the Avengers, "The New Avengers!!! you guys rock!!!," wrote a fan.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp's dating rumours related to attorney Camille Vasquez were also making rounds on social media during his defamation trial against Amber Heard. However, a source close to Camille has refuted all the speculations while speaking to TMZ. The source stated that speculation is "nothing more than fan fiction from social media."