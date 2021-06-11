Jason Momoa's Aquaman 2 gets its title, it's called Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AQUAMAN THE MOVIE Aquaman 2

After much wait, the makers of Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman have revealed the title of the much anticipated sequel to Warner Bros' 2018 superhero hit. Aquaman 2 has been titled "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom". The sequel will also mark the return of Amber Heard as Mera and Patrick Wilson back as Orm. Filmmaker James Wan, who directed the Jamon Momoa-led first part, shared the news in a post on Instagram on Thursday.

Wan took to the photo-sharing app, Instagram and posted an image from a production meeting in what looks to be a potential logo for the film. The post featured the title of the upcoming film as "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom". "The tide is rising," he captioned the photo.

"Aquaman" featured Momoa as Arthur Curry aka Aquaman, a half-Atlantean, half-human who sets out to lead the underwater kingdom of Atlantis and stop his half-brother, King Orm, from uniting the seven underwater kingdoms to destroy the surface world. In DC Extended Universe's, Aquaman embraces his identity as the superhero in the first film, along with a heart-warming tale of family and love, the film also focuses on a relevant message - marine pollution.

The film, which released in December 2018, grossed more than USD 1 billion at the global box office.

Earlier, talking about the sequel, Wan said the second chapter will come with more serious and relevant tones.

"I'm excited to continue the journeys of our heroes... and to expand on the world with #2," Wan said during a panel discussion at DC FanDome.

"I think the second one is a little bit more serious, a little bit more relevant to the world we're living in today. I think that's where it wants to go," he added.

Wan is producing alongside Peter Safran, with David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick returning to pen the script.