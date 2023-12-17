Jack Axelrod, best known for General Hospital, Grey's Anatomy dies at 93

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jack Axelrod

Hollywood actor Jack Axelrod, known for his performances in shows like ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘General Hospital’ died at the age of 93. Axelrod died of natural causes in Los Angeles on November 28, his representative Jennifer Garland told to Variety. Axelrod was born on January 25, 1930, in Los Angeles, California. The names of his parents are not known. What is known is that Axelrod first got into acting while he was studying to become an architect at the University of California, Berkeley, and continued to study acting at the Herbert Berghof Studio.

Axelrod got his first major role in 2004 when he was cast as Grandpa Eddie for 5 episodes of the sitcom The Help. Axelrod has also appeared in TV shows and movies such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine, My Name is Earl, Station 19, Grey's Anatomy, NCIS, Hawaii Five-0, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Franklin & Bash, Little Fockers, Good vs Evil, The Lone Ranger, Dexter, Ray Donovan, and Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior.

Axelrod portrayed the role of Victor Jerome on the teleseries ‘General Hospital’ for 40 episodes from 1987 to 1989. Apart from that, he was also known for his roles as the Electrolarynx Guy on ‘My Name Is Earl’ and patient Charlie Yost, who was in a semi-comatose state at Seattle Grace, on ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’

Axelrod portrayed the Janitor that cleans the gym where the Red Cell Team operate in. He first appears in the Season One episode "Two of a Kind", and then appears again in the episodes "Here is the Fire" and "Strays". He also appeared in several movies including Hancock (2008), Labor Pains (2009), Little Fockers (2010), Fred & Vinnie (2011), Super 8 (2011) and Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011).

