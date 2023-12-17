Sunday, December 17, 2023
     
  Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla welcomed twin daughters? Actress' trainer's post goes viral

Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla welcomed twin daughters? Actress' trainer's post goes viral

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have reportedly become parents after five years of marriage. However, the couple has not shared this good news yet. Know more details.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Published on: December 17, 2023 13:30 IST
Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla

Reports of Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla being parents are coming to the fore. Yes, you read it right,  Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have become parents after five years of marriage. Twin daughters have been born to both of them. Although the couple has not shared this good news till now, the actress's trainer Jyoti Patil shared a post some time ago and informed about it, but later she deleted that post from social media.

A post by Rubina's trainer Jyoti Patil is now going viral on social media, you can see that Jyoti has shared a picture with the actress and wrote in the caption, Congratulations. But after this, Jyoti edited the post. Fans are now waiting for proper confirmation from Rubina Dilaik. As of now, Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla are yet to give official confirmation regarding this. 

India Tv - Rubina Dilaik's trainer's post

Image Source : INSTAGRAMRubina Dilaik's trainer's post

For the unversed, Rubina Dilaik started her career with the serial 'Chhoti Bahu'. Apart from this, she has been seen in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'. Rubina gained popularity after becoming the winner of 'Bigg Boss 13'.She began her career from Chhoti Bahu. She gained recognition by playing Radhika Shastri opposite Avinash Sachdeva and reprising the role in the show's sequel. In 2012, she played Simran aka 'Smiley' Gill in Saas Bina Sasural.

