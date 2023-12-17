Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla welcomed twin daughters? Actress' trainer's post goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla

Reports of Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla being parents are coming to the fore. Yes, you read it right, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have become parents after five years of marriage. Twin daughters have been born to both of them. Although the couple has not shared this good news till now, the actress's trainer Jyoti Patil shared a post some time ago and informed about it, but later she deleted that post from social media.

A post by Rubina's trainer Jyoti Patil is now going viral on social media, you can see that Jyoti has shared a picture with the actress and wrote in the caption, Congratulations. But after this, Jyoti edited the post. Fans are now waiting for proper confirmation from Rubina Dilaik. As of now, Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla are yet to give official confirmation regarding this.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMRubina Dilaik's trainer's post

For the unversed, Rubina Dilaik started her career with the serial 'Chhoti Bahu'. Apart from this, she has been seen in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'. Rubina gained popularity after becoming the winner of 'Bigg Boss 13'.She began her career from Chhoti Bahu. She gained recognition by playing Radhika Shastri opposite Avinash Sachdeva and reprising the role in the show's sequel. In 2012, she played Simran aka 'Smiley' Gill in Saas Bina Sasural.

Also Read: Dostana to Pathaan: Must-watch films of John Abraham | Birthday Special

Also Read: Watch: Triptii Dimri's version of Kartik Aaryan's Pyaar Ka Punchnaama monologue goes viral

Latest Entertainment News