Hawkeye: Jeremy Renner opens up on Avengers Endgame's survival guilt & its effects on his character

Marvel superstar Jeremy Renner, who is one of six original Avengers is all set to take the audience to the world set in post-blip New York City. With his stand-alone web series Hawkeye, debuting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, MCU fans will be seeing Clint Barton reuniting with his family. He has given up on his superhero mission and looks to a simpler life and spending a peaceful Christmas with his family. But can things be this simple in the multiverse of MCU? We all know, it can't.

This series spends more time on Clint being a father and this will be the first time that Jeremy's character is getting to explore that side of him.

"To me, it's one of the more important anchors," said Jeremy during a press conference ahead of the release of Hawkeye. "Like when you brought up Linda and this bada** strong woman anchor for Clint, all these inform me and even audience to what Clint's real superpower is. I think it really is the anchor and base to where all of his emotional steadfastness and actionability and relatability are for him and what his superpowers are. And, I've always thought that there's him being a father."

"Any parent that's very involved is a superhero in their own right. It is a tremendous honour and a gift. And the most difficult thing I think any human can go through. But there's wonderful pragmaticness to it. And you don't want to get in the way of any Papa Bear or Mama Bear and their family, 'cause you're gonna go down. So that's pretty, an amazing superpower just in that," he added laughing.

At the conclusion of Avenger: Endgame, we see Hawkeye somewhere feels guilty that his best friend and fellow Avenger Natasha Romanoff/ Black Widow sacrifices herself to get the Soul Stone. He is made to believe that he is responsible for Natasha falling off of Vormir. Clint sort of goes through survival-survivor guilt post the incident.

"I suppose it was survivor guilt outside just dealing with the loss," he said explaining how it affects his character in the Hawkeye series.

That's addressed in the show, which I think is beautifully intimate. It brings our characters closer together as well as the

audience. There's a lot of weight that's carried. There might be a seemingly veneer of grumpiness in this resting face in the show. But it ultimately comes from just the weight and the horrors, the tragedies and loss that come with the Endgame," she elaborated.

Jeremy feels Hailey Steinfeld, who plays Kate Bishop in the show balances the serious tonality of Barton. "The lightness and brightness that Hailey's character brings in kind of counteracts get it to level-level out some. It's pretty cathartic, and I think quite beautiful."

Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye,” the first in the MCU to be set during the holidays, stars Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, “Hawkeye” is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Trinh Tran, Brad Winderbaum, Rhys Thomas and Jonathan Igla.

The six-episode series will premiere on Disney+ on Nov. 24, 2021, with two episodes; subsequent episodes debut each Wednesday thereafter.