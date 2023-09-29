Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, welcomes a baby boy | See photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actor Bonnie Wright

Actor Bonnie Wright welcomed her first child, a baby boy with her husband Andrew Lococo on September 19. Best known for her role as Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter film series, Wright tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Lococo in March 2022. On Thursday, the 32-year-old took to her Instagram handle and revealed the face of her baby boy.

In a lost post, she wrote, "Say hello to Elio Ocean Wright Lococo born at home on Tuesday 19th September. We’re all healthy and happy. Andrew and I are so in love with our sun. So grateful for our birth team that have held our hands throughout and made the journey so joyous and expanding. Birth is the wildest experience."

Thanking her doctors, Bonnie Wright further wrote, "Our perfect and loving midwives Tiffany and Taylor @dosmidwifery our wise and wonderful doula Patti @umamother our doctor Phabby if we had needed to transfer @phabulouscare During these healing postpartum days we’ve been visited by some angels thank you @meaghan_snider_ @motherbees and @themilkywaymamasand thank you @ccmeyer for your incredibly informative course I took in the early weeks of pregnancy. Birth workers are amazing ! Lastly thanks to Andrew my rock throughout birth quite literally as I squeezed onto you so tight and you never wavered. Elio has the most tender loving papa. Ok hormonal emotional extra long caption over."

Take a look at Bonnie Wright's Instagram post here:

Apart from Harry Potter, Wright is also known for working in films like The Sea, Before I Sleep, After the Dark, and others. She made her directorial debut with films like Separate We Come, Separate We Go, and others. Bonnie Wright earlier dated her co-star from Harry Potter Jamie Campbell Bower. The duo got engaged in April 2011, however, parted ways in June 2012.

