Dumbledore: From Emma Watson to Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter star cast pays tribute to Michael Gambon

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Actors Daniel Radcliffe, Michael Gambon, and Emma Watson

Michael Gambon, best known for his role as Professor Albus Dumbledore, passed away at the age of 82. According to his family statement, the veteran Irish actor succumbed to a bout of pneumonia. For those uninitiated, Gambon was cast as the Dumbledore after the death of his predecessor, Richard Harris.

Condolences have been pouring in ever since the news of Gambon's demise came out. Fans and stars are coming together to pay tribute to the most beloved film character and actor. In this episode, Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in Harry Potter, took to her Instagram and penned a note for the deceased Dumbledore. Sharing a picture of the character, Watson wrote, "Kind kind kind Michael Gambon. You never took it too seriously but somehow delivered the most serious moments with all the gravitas. Thank you for showing us what it looks like to wear greatness lightly. We will miss you. xx."

Take a look:

Emma Watson's story for the late Michael Gambon

Rupert Grint, who portrayed the role of Ron Weasley in the film series, condoled the death of Michael Gambon and dedicated a post on Instagram. He wrote, "So sad to hear about Michael. He brought so much warmth and mischief to every day on set. He captivated me as a kid and became a personal role model of mine for finding the fun and eccentricities in life. Sending all my love to his family, Rupert."

Check out Rupert Grint's post here:

Daniel Radcliffe aka Harry Potter, who is not on any social media platforms, spoke to Entertainment Weekly and paid tribute to his professor Dumbledore. He said the world has become less fun with the loss of Micahel Gambon.

"Michael Gambon was one of the most brilliant, effortless actors I've ever had the privilege of working with, but despite his immense talent, the thing I will remember most about him is how much fun he had doing his job. He was silly, irreverent and hilarious. He loved his job, but never seemed defined by it," Radcliffe said.

Also Read: 10 inspiring quotes by Professor Albus Dumbledore from Harry Potter

Latest Hollywood News