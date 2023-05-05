Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Twitter Reactions: Fans calls it the best, compare it to Avengers Endgame

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Twitter Reactions

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Twitter Reactions: Starring Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, Maria Bakalova, and Sylvester Stallone, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 released in theatres on May 5. The film has already gripped Marvel fans who have termed it the best MCU film and has also compared it to Avengers: Endgame which has been one of the most successful films in the Marvel Universe.

Talking about the film, a fan tweeted, "GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOLUME 3 is without a doubt James Gunn’s masterpiece. I haven’t left a movie feeling this emotionally impacted in a very long time. Cheers and A LOT of tears. A perfect finale for this group we’ve all come to love since that first “I am Groot.”" Another said, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a top 5 MCU Movie."

A third fan said, "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 is James Gunn at the peak of his powers. Heartfelt, dark, enthralling and sincere, it’s a transcendent experience that will cause your emotions to move and your tears to flow. A reminder of what the MCU can accomplish when they try."

Check out the reactions here-

Following the events in "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018) and "Avengers: Endgame" (2019), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is termed as a "beautiful and emotional" story. Talking about the film, James Gunn said, "It took a lot more work because I needed to really tell an ending for every character and have that ending work for them and be respectful of the characters themselves and the actors who play them,; it was harder" He added, "I took a year to write the script and the other ones were not like that."

