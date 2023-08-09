Euphoria star Angus Cloud gets heartfelt tribute from HBO Max, in-memoriam card added to the series

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Angus Cloud was seen in Euphoria.

Euphoria star Angus Cloud has got a special tribute from HBO Max. It has added an in-memoriam card to a few episodes of the drama series Euphoria. Angus played the role of Fezco, who became a fan favorite. Angus’ family recently even issued a statement about his death. After viewers play the pilot episode, they will come across a tribute to the actor. The card reads, “In memory of Angus Cloud 1998-2003”. It also added a black-and-white photo of Angus. He died at the age of 25 at his family home in Oakland, California, his publicist said, just days after his father was buried.

Cloud’s mother Lisa Cloud had written on Facebook that, “Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional… I want you to know that was not the case”.

She continued, “Although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one…He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with the intent to stay a while in the home he loved…He did not intend to end his life. When we hugged goodnight, we said how much we loved each other, and said he would see me in the morning” she added. I only know that he put his death on the desk where he was working on art projects, fell asleep and didn’t wake up”.

Soon after Cloud’s death, his Euphoria co-stars posted their own tributes to him. Series star Zendaya added, “I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love: “They could light up any room they entered, but boy let me tell you- he was best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all the boundless light, love, and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment”.

For the unversed, Angus was cast in Euphoria after being discovered while walking on the street in New York. Euphoria is a college drama starring Alez Wolff and John Malkovich that premiered at this year’s Tribeca Festival. He was recently cast in Scream 6.

