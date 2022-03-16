Follow us on Image Source : FILE Disney's 'Snow White' set catches fire in UK

A fire broke out on the set of Disney's upcoming live-action remake of 'Snow White' at Pinewood Studios in the UK on Tuesday afternoon. According to Variety, the stage had been under construction for the movie when reportedly a tree caught alight, leading to a huge blaze. "No filming was underway," a Disney source confirmed. Photographs show enormous flames next to a mock thatched cottage, with thick smoke all the way up to the ceiling.

The fire is believed to have broken out on Pinewood's Richard Attenborough stage. Image clicked outside the production facility also showed smoke billowing around the outside of the building.

"A set made up of a lot of wood, and trees, etc was currently being built in the Richard Attenborough stage. Rumour is a piece of set has caught alight and spread across the rest of the set. Some crew in the studio were shaken but evacuated without injury," an unnamed source told a local news outlet.

No casualties have been reported and it is not believed any actors were on set when the fire broke out.

The live-action version of the animated classic is set to star Rachel Zegler as the Disney princess and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. As

per Variety, previously, Pinewood sets have caught fire on at least two other occasions: on Ridley Scott's 1984 film 'Legend' and in 2006 during a shoot for Bond film 'Casino Royale'