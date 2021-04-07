Image Source : YOUTUBE/WALT DISNEY MOVIE Cruella trailer: Emma Stone appears in crooked villainous avatar in Disney movie

Starring Academy Award winners Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, Walt Disney on Wednesday dropped a new trailer and poster for its all-new live-action feature film Cruella. Walt Disney took to Twitter and released an intriguing trailer of the much-anticipated film. It sees the 'La La Land' star in the film about the rebellious early days of one of the cinema's most notorious - and notoriously fashionable - villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil.

Along with the trailer, they wrote, "This May, the Devil Gets Her Due. See #Cruella in theatres and on #DisneyPlus with Premier Access May 28. Additional fee required."

The two-minute-three second trailer, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets.

One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly Haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson ('Howards End,' 'Sense & Sensibility). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that would cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

A poster featuring Stone in a crooked avatar, sporting an all-black ensemble was also dropped at the same time as the release of the trailer. The actor is seen donning the iconic black and white hair with red lip shade and spooky white makeup.

Alongside the poster, the makers wrote, "Trouble is Coming. See #Cruella in theaters and on #DisneyPlus with Premier Access May 28th. Additional fee required." Disney's 'Cruella' is directed by Craig Gillespie ('I Tonya') from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, and the story is scripted by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel and Steve Zissis.

Produced by Andrew Gunn ('Freaky Friday'), Marc Platt ('Mary Poppins Returns') and Kristin Burr ('Christopher Robin'), with Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff and Glenn Close serving as executive producers.

Two-time Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan ('Mad Max: Fury Road, A Room with a View) creates dazzling and imaginative costumes, which take on a life of their own.

-with ANI inputs