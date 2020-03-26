Coronavirus Relief Fund: Angelina Jolie, Kylie Jenner donate USD 1 mn each

Hollywood star-humanitarian Angelina Jolie and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner have donated USD 1 million each to aid relief efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic. While Jolie is contributing No Kid Hungry organisation to keep underprivileged children from going hungry during the COVID-19 outbreak, Jenner made the donation to LA area hospitals to buy necessary equipment. "As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus.

"Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible," the "Maleficent" star said in a statement to E! News.

The news of Jenner, who is the founder-owner of cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics, making the donation was announced by the billionaire's doctor Thais Aliabadi on Instagram. "One of my patients, a beautiful living angel just donated USD 1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes.

"I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER (emergency room) and ICU (intensive care unit) workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients."

"From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much. Thank you X a million...."

Jenner responded to the post, saying "I love you! And thank YOU for all the love and care you put into everything that you do! You're an angel on earth."

i hope everyone is feeling well! it’s so important right now to self quarantine to ensure we aren’t endangering ourselves or anyone who can’t handle this virus 🤍 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 18, 2020

Previously, singer Rihanna, action star Arnold Schwarzenegger, Hollywood couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, and singer Shawn Mendes also contributed the charities of their choice in the wake of the pandemic.

