Monday, May 20, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Hollywood
  5. Cannes 2024 Film Festival: Demi Moore- Margaret Qualley film receives 11-minute standing ovation

Cannes 2024 Film Festival: Demi Moore- Margaret Qualley film receives 11-minute standing ovation

Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley's film receives an 11-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. The film was helmed by French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat. Scroll down to know more details.

Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Published on: May 20, 2024 21:03 IST
Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley
Image Source : IMDB Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival began on May 14 with several celebrities including filmmakers, artists and film enthusiasts gathering at the Palais des Festivals et des Congres to celebrate cinema. French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat received an 11-minute-long standing ovation after the premiere of her horror drama "The Substance" at the Cannes Film Festival.

Featuring Hollywood actors Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley in lead roles, the movie received a warm reception from its audience. According to a report in PTI, "The Substance" has become the first project to receive such a long applause from the Cannes audience this year. Cannes audiences are notorious for their extreme reaction to movies which can range from long-standing ovations to straight walkouts.

In reviews, the film has been hailed for its feminist take on the horror genre. The film also marked the debut of Moore and Fargeat at Cannes. The Substance revolves around a middle-aged actress (Moore) who decides to test a mysterious product which promises to bring out one's best version and that turns out to be a character that's played by Qualley. Demi Moore said, "This is my first time to have a film premiere in Cannes. I’m so happy to be here. I’m a little exhausted, that was intense."

Backed by Universal Pictures and Working Title Films, the film also stars Dennis Quaid, Hugo Diego Garcia, Phillip Schurer and Joseph Balderrama. Cannes Film Festival 2024 began on May 14 and will conclude on May 25.

For the unversed, Demi Moore is an American actress and has been part of popular films including Indecent Proposal, G.I Jane, A Few Good Men, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, Margin Call, Flawless, Striptease, Ghost and Disclosure among others.

She has also been featured in shows including Destination Anywhere, Will & Grace, Empire, Brave New World, Bedrooms,  Moonlighting, Tales from the Crypt and The Comedy Central Roast. 
Demi Moore has also bagged several awards including the Hollywood Film Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, People's Choice Awards and Independent Spirit Awards. 

Margaret Qualley, is an American actress, the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell and the sister of actress Rainey Qualley. The actress has starred in  Poor Things, Sanctuary, Death Note and Love Me Like You Hate Me among others. 

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor among other celebs cast votes

Also Read: Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar welcome baby boy, pens a sweet note on Instagram

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Hollywood Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Hollywood News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement