Black History Month: 5 Morgan Freeman movies that prove he is a cut above the rest

Black History Month will be celebrated from February 1. For a whole month, African Americans who excelled in arts and culture, politics, sports and other fields will be celebrated and remembered for their contribution and how their actions brought generational changes in the lives of people of colour. In Hollywood, if there is an actor who has left a lasting and unparalleled effect on the movie-viewing community and the film business at large, it is Morgan Freeman. He has a towering screen presence and a knack for playing underdog roles, who rise above the rest. As we celebrate people of colour in the month-long Black History Month, let's look back at the best Morgan Freeman movies that will be remembered forever.

The Shawshank Redemption

Widely regarded as one of the best films ever made, Morgan Freeman as Ellis Redding in The Shawshank Redemption is a fan-favourite character. Freeman's 'Voice of God' drives the narrative of the film and he lends compassion to jail inmates in this moving piece of cinema.

Image Source : IMDBMorgan Freeman in The Shawshank Redemption

Million Dollar Baby

Another movie that is powered by Freeman's voice and finds its moral center in his character, Million Dollar Baby sees the Hollywood icon step into the shoes of a retired boxer running a training gym as an assistant. Eddie empowers the community of contact sports players with his soulful narration and grounds us in humility.

Image Source : IMDBMorgan Freeman as a boxing coach in Million Dollar Baby

Seven

A riveting drama, Morgan Freeman plays retiring police Detective William Somerset in Seven, one of the best crime thriller films in Hollywood. Freeman's character in the film helps David (Brad Pitt) focus on finding the serial killer by blocking off all noise and distractions. Like most of his characters in the film, Freeman comes across as the most insightful life guide in Seven as well.

Image Source : IMDBMorgan Freeman as a detective in Seven

Driving Miss Daisy

One of the early roles of Morgan Freeman which made him a breakthrough in lead roles, Driving Miss Daisy is a poignant and heartwarming tale about love and bonding. In the film, Freeman not just acts when he is verbally mouthing dialogues but employs subtle body language cues to convey emotions. It is by far one of his best roles.

Image Source : IMDBMorgan Freeman in Driving Miss Daisy

Invictus

In Invictus, Freeman not just plays but embodies Nelson Mandela. Based on the South African rugby team, Invictus is a soul-stirring drama and one of the best performances of Freeman's career, which is both free-flowing and impactful.

Image Source : IMDBMorgan Freeman in Invictus

