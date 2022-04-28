Avatar 2: Cast, plot, budget, release date and everything else to know about Cameron's underwater movie

After much wait, James Cameron's Avatar sequel has once again become the talking point among the fans of the movies. The makers have announced that one of the most awaited films in history of cinema will be released on December 16, 2022. James Cameron is making three more sequels in his Avatar universe, which will follow the second film. The first footage of the movie was released at an event in Los Angeles and an official teaser trailer will be launched on May 6 along with Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness. As fans wait for another update on this visual extravaganza, we bring to you all the details of Avatar 2.

Avatar 2 title

Avatar: The Way of Water is the official title of Avatar 2.

Avatar 2 trailer

The trailer for Avatar 2 will be launched on May 6. It will be attached with Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness.

Avatar 2 release date

The movie will release on December 16, 2022.

Avatar 2 cast

The core cast of the original Avatar will be back in the sequel, plus some newcomers. Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana. Actors Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis and Vin Diesel are the new additions. There a dozens more character actors in the film.

Avatar 2 plot

The logline of the first Avatar sequel reads, "Jake Sully and Ney'tiri have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans."

The majority of Avatar 2 takes place in and around the sea.

Avatar 2 introduces new tech to filmmaking

Avatar sequels use a newly created underwater motion-capture technology. Avatar 2 will show off the use of underwater mo-cap technology – something that Cameron designed specifically for the franchise. A 900,000-gallon water tank was built for the sequels. Concept art from Avatar 2 has confirmed that new RDA vehicles will also be involved. the movie will be submerged in water.

Avatar 2 release formats

Along with 3D release, Avatar 2 will also be shown in 2D, 4K, and high frame rate screenings. It will have more versions for a film than any other in the history of movies.

Avatar 2 budget

According to reports, the upcoming movie is being made on a stunning budget of USD 250 million (Rs. 1,900 crore). The money for its promotion is set at USD 150 million (Rs. 1,140 crore).