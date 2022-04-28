Johnny Depp doodles artwork during Amber Heard trial, netizens find it emotional and amusing

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@JESSICAFEY7 @GELLERTDEPP Johnny Depp amuse himself with doodle art in court

A defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard is currently under trial in Fairfax, Virginia. During the hearing, Depp was found keeping himself in a good mood as he doodled inside the courtroom. A video from the trial has surfaced on the internet and it is getting the public’s attention.

Recently, when Depp was present at the hearing in Fairfax, Virginia he started to scribble on sticky notes that were kept on the table. In the viral video, we can see that the 58 years old actor made a doodle on the paper and gave it to his lawyer Benjamin Chew, who was by his side. His lawyer looked at the doodle and gave him an appreciative nod. The video was posted by a TikTok user and has received many views and likes.

When the camera was zoomed on to the paper we saw that it has a portrait of a woman on it when his lawyer was looking at it. Later in the video, we also saw that Depp was whispering something into his lawyer’s ear and smiling at him.

Not only this netizens caught their attention to The Pirates of the Caribbean star’s next doodle. The art seemed to be an abstract one which he filled with different colours. One of the Twitter users posted his doodle and talked about how Johnny used to mention ‘always turning to art’ in tough times.

For the unversed, The Professor actor filed a USD 50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife for defaming him in an op-ed published in 2018 in The Washington Post. Depp has claimed that the op-ed has cost him his career in Hollywood.