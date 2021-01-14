Image Source : PR FETCHED 5 TV shows that created intriguingly dark fictional worlds inspired by our favourite teen comic books

It feels like just yesterday when we used to eagerly wait for the latest edition of our favourite comic books to arrive, devouring the fascinating world of mystery and intrigue. In recent times, we have witnessed a different take of these cult sagas with their television adaptions that have resonated with cinema buffs across all ages. Be it a murder mystery or a crime-solving thriller, the alternate reality of comic books have got us all hooked onto the silver screens once again.

If you are planning your binge watch list for this weekend, we’ve got you covered with five of the best titles of teen dramas available across Netflix, Colors Infinity, Voot Select, and Amazon Prime Video.

1. Riverdale on Netflix and Colors Infinity

Based on the world-famous Archie’s comics, the mystery series breathed life into the dramatic lives of teenagers Archie, Betty, Jughead and Veronica. An explosive spin on the classic tale, the series instantly went viral for its spooky setting and engaging plot. The show has managed to continually keep viewers captivated with an absorbing exploration into relationships dynamics, navigating adolescence and unravelling the hidden secrets among their seemingly picture-perfect lives. Season 5 of Riverdale premieres soon and will be available soon on Netflix India and Colors Infinity.

2. Nancy Drew on Voot Select

Based on the iconic detective character Nancy Drew, the supernatural horror show details the life a young girl wrapped up in the middle of a horrifying murder. When she and her friends find themselves involved as suspects in the affair, they encounter ghostly events in the quest to find the person responsible for the traumatic event. Praised for its visually delightful aesthetic and convincingly mystery plot, the series was renewed for its second season that will stream in the country exclusively on Voot Select, 22nd January onwards.

3. Katy Keene on Colors Infinity

A Riverdale spin off, Katy Keene documents the trials and tribulations 4 aspiring performers face in the gruelling showbiz world, from Broadway to recording studios. The show chronicles the lives of these Archie’s comics inspired characters, with the leading lady, futuristic fashion expert Katy Keene being essayed by teen sensation actress Lucy Hale. Applauded for its impeccable style and brilliant infusion of music, the interesting show did well among critics. Catch the latest season of the show only on Colors Infinity, Monday to Friday nights at 10pm.

4. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix

The dark fantasy series is based on Archie’s Comic’s half witch half mortal character Sabrina. In the fictional small town of Greendale, Sabrina must wrestle to balance the different aspects of her witchcraft, while attempting to save her friends and family from the malevolent forces that threaten to destroy humankind. Fans loved the show for the outstanding performances and artistically pleasing visuals, relishing every episode of the supernatural horror series.

5. Preacher on Amazon Prime Video

Based on the DC Comic of the same name, the bizarre comedy fantasy series gained massive acclaim from critics and audiences alike. A preacher facing an existential crisis of sorts receives a sudden influx of supernatural power. In an attempt to understand how to yield his newfound power, he sets out to find God himself, with his equally peculiar girlfriend to keep him company. A perfect pairing of comedy and horror, this fascinating show is one to watch out for.