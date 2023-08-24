Yogi Adityanath watches 'Gadar 2' with film's team in Lucknow; Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel skip

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Gadar 2

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in leads, is enjoying a dreamy run at the box office. The film has been receiving immense love and response from the moviegoers. Amid the record-breaking collections, the Gadar 2 team recently met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. Director Anil Sharma was accompanied by the film's team including Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa. While everyone posed with the CM, Sunny and Ameesha gave a miss.

A photo from the meeting of the 'Gadar 2' team with the UP CM Yogi Adityanath has surfaced online. The team also watched the film with the CM. Take a look.

Sunny Deol is currently on cloud nine as the film is shattering every major box office record. As the film entered Rs 400 crore club, The actor took to his Instagram handle and expressed his joy. In the video, Sunny is heard saying "First and foremost thank you all that you liked the film so much. I never imagined you guys would like Gadar 2 so much.. We have crossed 400 crores because of you all and we will go ahead.''

''This all happened because of you all. You liked the film, Tara Singh and Sakeena. Thank you,'' he added.

About Gadar 2

‘Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. The film follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan. The film has taken the box office by storm, crossing the coveted Rs 400 crore mark at the domestic box office.

