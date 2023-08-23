WATCH: Teary-eyed Sunny Deol thanks fan for their love after Gadar 2 crosses Rs 400 cr

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sunny Deol shares a video on Instagram thanking fans

Sunny Deol is currently on cloud nine as his latest flick 'Gadar 2' is shattering every major box office record. The 65-year-old actor on Wednesday took to his Instagram handle to thank fans for showering their love on 'Gadar 2'. In the video, the actor can be seen sitting in an airplane addressing his fans.

Watch the video:

In the video, Sunny Deol can be heard saying 'First and foremost thank you all that you liked the film so much. I never imagined you guys would like Gadar 2 so much.. We have crossed 400 crores because of you all and we will go ahead.''

''This all happened because of you all. You liked the film, Tara Singh and Sakeena. Thank you,'' he added.

Recently, Sunny Deol spoke of his joy over the successful box-office run of his latest release, 'Gadar 2', as he introduced a special screening of the film in London. Organised by the Indian High Commission in London and its cultural wing, the Nehru Centre, the packed screening at Vue cinema Leicester Square on Monday night brought together diplomats, community leaders as well as artists such as filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor.

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is a period-action drama film directed and produced by Anil Sharma. It is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat, the film is currently playing in cinemas. The film grossed over Rs 100 crore in just three days of its release.

The sequel continues with the story of Tara Singh and Sakina post-Independence. During the 'Crush India' campaign in 1971, their son gets imprisoned in Pakistan, leaving no choice for Tara Singh to travel to the neighbouring country and rescue his son.

