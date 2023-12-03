'Wishes were granted...' Urfi Javed reacts to her Instagram account being temporarily suspended

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Urfi Javed Instagram account temporarily suspended

Social media sensation Urfi Javed more or less always remains in the headlines for her unusual dressing sense. The 26-year-old never leaves any opportunity to be the talking topic of the nation. She keeps posting very bold photos and videos on her Instagram. But recently strict action was taken against Urfi, information about which the actress shared on her social media, herself.

Urfi's Instagram account suspended

Recently Urfi Javed's Instagram account was suspended. Urfi also shared its screenshot. In this photo, a text from Instagram to suspend his account can be read. Now you must be wondering how Urfi posted when the account was suspended. If reports are to be believed then, Urfi's account was suspended due to her bold photos. However, the specific reasons behind the suspension remain undisclosed, which has left her fans and followers curious. Let us tell you that after some time the actress's account was recovered. But by sharing its screenshot, she informed his fans about it and took a dig at his haters. While sharing this screenshot, Urfi wrote in the caption - 'Today I have seen that the wishes of many people have been granted.'

Users again trolled Urfi Javed

Now many fans have come in support of Urfi on this post and many people are trolling her again. Trolling him, a user wrote - 'This is the best post of 2023 I have seen'. Another user wrote- 'It's good that it has been closed'. While another also user wrote- 'The moment I was waiting for has come and gone'.

Talking about the work front, Urfi Javed is working with many big designers. Recently he collaborated with Masaba Gupta. At the same time, before this, she had become a show-stopper for ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

