Will Kiara Advani become the indisputable actress in 2020?

Will Kiara Advani become the indisputable star in 2020?

Over the past year, Kiara Advani has established a stronghold in the film industry- not just with her good looks but also with her amazing screen presence. She stepped into the Bollywood industry with her debut film Fugly and afterward proceeded to turn into a well-known face in the Hindi film industry. Kiara has dazzled the majority with her job in M.S Dhoni biopic and from that point forward she has gotten one of the main women in Bollywood. The Lust Stories made Kiara Advani well known in a split second and it prompted the film openings in Telugu. Her last film Good Newwz was a blockbuster hit and recently released Netflix film Guilty is gaining an overwhelming response from the audience.

The year 2019 has been a successful one for Kiara which raises expectations of her fans for her upcoming films in 2020. Will Kiara be able to become the star actress every director would run after is a tale which will be revealed in the time to come. She has a couple of films in her kitty about which she is confident that would be able to woo her fans. Here's a quick look at what's up for Kiara Advani's fans in the coming months:

1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kiara Advani will star in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. The film is the second part of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa and is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced under the banners of T-Series. The film is relied to release on July 31, 2020.

2. Shershaah

Kiara Advani will also be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the film Shershaah which is being helmed by Vishnuvardhan. The film is a biopic of Vikram Batra and is all set to hit the cinemas on July 3, 2020.

3. Indoo Ki Jawani

The film which is still in its pre-production stage, Indoo Ki Jawani will also feature Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua in a pivotal role. The film is expected for a 2020 release.

4. Laxmmi Bomb

Kiara will next feature in Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar for which he is shooting these days. The film is being helmed by Raghava Lawrence and bankrolled by Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios, and Tusshar Kapoor. The plot happens to be the remake of Tamil horror comedy Kanchana which released in 2011 will hit the screens on May 22, 2020.

