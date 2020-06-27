When Anurag Kashyap met Quentin Tarantino

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_MEMERS He recently shared a picture of actor Ranbir Kapoor from "Bombay Velvet" and said that the actor reminded him of Bollywood's original "showman" Raj Kapoor.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recalls getting a chance to meet Quentin Tarantino in 2010 and that he "hung out" with the Hollywood maverick. Anurag took to Instagram and shared a string of photographs from the Venice Film Festival organised by La Biennale di Venezia and the Cannes Film Festival. He shared several pictures of himself along with Vikramaditya Motwane, Kalki Koechlin, Gulshan Devaiah and Guneet Monga among many others.

Alongside the image, he wrote: "2010 @labiennale #thatGirlinYellowBoots ..Throwback courtesy @ishikamohanmotwane who was still learning how to click pictures. Also the honeymoon for the photographer and her husband @motwayne after a spectacular showing at the @festivaldecannes the same year for ‘Udaan'.

"I remember doing back to back ads to take the whole team to Venice. And @guneetmonga organised a house for all to stay in. It was I think twenty of us or more and a was a full party at Venice2010 with all of us.

"The best time we've had at a film festival in a very long time. This is also when we met the Tarantino, on my birthday and all of us hung out with him. He was the head of the jury that year."

He recently shared a picture of actor Ranbir Kapoor from "Bombay Velvet" and said that the actor reminded him of Bollywood's original "showman" Raj Kapoor.

Kashyap took to Instagram, where he shared a black and white still from the film. The image has Ranbir along with actor Satyadeep Misra, whom Kashyap called young Iftikhaar.

"Love this picture from Bombay Velvet Ranbir here reminds me of Raj Kapoor and @instasattu is like a young Iftikhaar," Kashyap wrote.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage