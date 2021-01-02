When Akshay Kumar couldn't charge his phone as he had uninvited guest at home

Image Source : TWITTER/AKSHAY KUMAR When Akshay Kumar couldn't charge his phone because of a frog

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share that he had an uninvited guest at home. The actor on Saturday posted a picture showing a tiny frog sitting inside an electrical socket because of which he had to hunt for another socket to charge his phone. In the picture, the frog seems to occupy the charging socket on the wall.

"Was just looking to charge my phone but seems like I'll have to look elsewhere... This one is clearly occupied," he wrote with the image. It seems that fans have clearly loved Akshay's image and wit as a few of them had hilarious reactions to the post.

A user shared a video of Bear Grylls eating a frog and wrote, “Bear Grylls ka nashta.” Another wrote "But make sure Bear Grylls doesn't see this." Extending the joke third one said, “Haan Nahi to wo avi tak mast tel me fry kar ke khaa gya hota yaa phir kaccha hi."

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar recently wrapped up the Delhi and Agra outdoor schedules of his upcoming film Atrangi Re. It is directed by Aanand L. and also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The film is billed as a cross-cultural love story. Reportedly, Sara plays a girl from Bihar, and she has romantic tracks with Akshay as well as Dhanush in the film. Written by Himanshu Sharma, Atrangi Re is slated to open in 2021. Akshay has also finished shooting for his upcoming spy thriller Bell Bottom, and is working on the period drama, Prithviraj.

The actor's next release is Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. He plays a police officer battling terrorism in the film co-starring Katrina Kaif.