What Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Jahnvi Kapoor are listening and watching amid COVID-19 lockdown?

The entire country has been locked down by PM Narendra Modi as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus that has spread its wings in India. Meanwhile, the citizens are quarantining with their family along with our favourite Bollywood celebrities who are making the best use of this time to do creative activities, workout, catch on their favourite films, listen to songs, spend time with their loved ones. In the wake of the same, B'Town actresses Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor who've been locked in with Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli and family respectively. Find out what they are watching and listening to amid the lockdown.

Chhapaak actress Deepika in a conference video call with film critic Rajeev Masand, and filmmaker Shakun Batra said, "I've been watching a movie every night." Deepika's recommended list of movies includes all films that were nominated for Oscars this year. "Every Oscar nominated movie this year is a must watch. I of course loved Parasite but I feel like Jojo Rabbit was really up there for me. They were all amazing... Ford v Ferrari... all pretty amazing. But I feel like if there's one really strong contender for Parasite, it would be Jojo Rabbit for me."

While Dostana 2 actress Janhvi took to her Instagram to share stories of how she is enjoying Guru Dutt and Madhubala's 1955 film Mr and Mrs 55. Sharing a still from the movie, she wrote, "I love them so much help me (with crying emojis)." Have a look:

Well for Anushka Sharma and Virat, it's the perfect time to listen to their favourite songs. On Instagram apart from her beautiful selfies, she shared her playlist which includes some pop, rock, hard metal and hip-hop music. Grab a look:

Meanwhile, India's positive coronavirus or COVID-19 cases have reached 1,397 with 146 new infections reported, according to Health Ministry. While the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 35.