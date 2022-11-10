Vijay Deverakonda undergoes 8 months of rehab. Know what's ailing Liger actor

Thursday, November 10, 2022
     
Vijay Deverakonda has revealed an injury he suffered eight months ago. Now, he is slowly getting back on his feet after a long rehabilitation period.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: November 10, 2022 23:37 IST
Vijay Deverakaonda
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ THEDEVERAKONDA Vijay Deverakaonda reveals injury and coming back from it

Liger star Vijay Deverakonda has shared a health update with his fans and followers that he has recovered from an injury he suffered eight months ago. The news came as a shock to many as during Liger promotions earlier his year, the Telugu actor never hinted any sort of injury or pain and heavily promoted the movie co-starring Ananya Panday. Liger performed poorly at the box office and has now been streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Meanwhile, Vijay updated his fans about his health.    

Vijay reveals recovering from injury

Taking to Instagram, Vijay shared a picture along with an update about his health. He wrote, "The back is almost fixed after 8 months of rehab. The beast is dying to come out. He has been kept caged too long now. Go hard and outwork everyone my loves."

India Tv - Vijay Deverakonda

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ THEDEVERAKONDAVijay Deverakonda reveals injury and rehabilitation

On the acting front, Vijay was recently seen in Liger alongside Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey. The film, which tanked at the box-office, stars Vijay as the titular MMA fighter. It also features Ramya Krishnan, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. American boxer Mike Tyson plays an extended cameo in it.

Vijay's upcoming films

The actor will be next seen in Kushi, a romantic comedy film. It also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It was supposed to hit the big screens this year but has been delayed. Samantha recently revealed her Myositis diagnosis as well. 

Vijay will also reunite with Liger director Puri Jagannadh for Jana Gana Mana. 

(With IANS inputs)

 

