John Wick Chapter 4 Trailer: Keanu Reeves is a man of few words but lot of action | WATCH

John Wick's Chapter4 trailer is out and promises to bring new enemies for Keanu Reeves' assassin character. The fourth installment brings in a fresh set of characters while some familiar faces from the franchise also return. Like the John Wick series has been, the new movie's trailer is stylish and features some of the most interesting, fast-paced and violent action sequences. The addition of Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada and Bill Skarsgard promises new elements to the fan-favorite action franchise and fans will surely want to watch it in cinema halls, come March 24, 2023.

John Wick kills, and kills more in new trailer

Wick's body count will rise in Chapter 4. He is joined by Donnie yen's character in his journey as they are expected to be 'friends'. From the trailer, it seems like Hiroyuki Sanada and Bill Skarsgard's characters will be crossing Wick's path. John Wick Chapter 4's official logline reads: ​​John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

